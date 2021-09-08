Harley Irvin Sheets was born at 26 Jackson Street in Eureka Springs, Arkansas and delivered by mid-wife Beluka Clay to Ernest and Theda Sheets. He was the youngest of 12 children.

A native growing up in Eureka Springs, Harley attended the Eureka Springs schools but graduated American School in 1973. He also attended water and wastewater school and nursing school.

In his youth Harley worked summer jobs at many of the restaurants, later working for the city of Eureka Springs Water Department, Beverly Enterprises Retirement Home, and managed a Home Health Agency. He spent his last 10 working years at Tyson Foods at Green Forest where he worked as a hot seal machine operator and remains a production legend today.

Harley is survived by Carl Bohannan and Shirley Evans of the home. He is also survived by his sister, Gail Presley, of Kingman, Kan.; brothers Earl Sheets of Kansas City, Mo., Jerry Clark of Aurora, Mo., and Jessie O’Connell of U.K.; 18 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by grandparents Charles and Saraha Sheets and Victor and Ruth Lynch; parents Ernest and Theda (Clark) Sheets; sisters Jayne Smith and Melody Russell; brothers Charles Sheets, Randall Clark, Wayne Clark, David Clark and Allen Clark. He was also preceded in death by 36 aunts and uncles.

No services are schedule at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Eureka Springs Hospital, 24 Norris St., Eureka Springs, AR 72632 or Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 Hwy. 62 E, Eureka Springs, AR 72632.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2021.