Hard to be heard

Between 125 and 150 people from Ozarks Indivisible showed up at Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton’s Springdale office last Wednesday to peacefully protest Cotton’s approval of Donald Trump’s policies including a travel ban, Betsy DeVos’s confirmation as Secretary of Education, reactivation of waterboarding, not reading executive orders before reading them, refusal to release tax returns and a variety of other stunning moves that seem to have no benefit to democracy, America, or the world.

A meeting with Cotton’s staff had been set up two weeks earlier, but was abruptly cancelled without explanation or offer of rescheduling. The Springdale protestors, many from Eureka Springs, made national news.

Photo by Gary Toub