Hangar leases bolstering airport

With one new hangar almost completed and another about to begin construction, the Carroll County Airport Commission received promising news about the airport’s future.

The CCAC met Friday at noon, and commissioners heard that Walt Kenyon’s hangar is almost complete. Kenyon has paid in advance for a 30-year ground lease. The building itself is finished, and the electrical work is roughed in, and Kenyon expects to have aircraft inside the hangar by October. Commission Chair Chase Tressler said he will check on electrical power for the hangar and the gate on that side of the runway.

Commissioners also heard an update on a new hangar for Chad Doyle, who also has paid for a ground lease. The airport refunded a portion of the lease payment when Doyle reduced the size of the hangar he plans to build. Construction should start in a few months.

Precautions taken for Fly-In

The first airport fly-in event in six months was scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. Manager Michael Pfeifer ordered supplies to meet the Arkansas State Mandates of Hosting Gatherings or Cookouts. Pfeifer also reported on the purchase of two additional picnic tables for outdoor seating.

In other business:

During the Manager’s Report, Pfeifer said the painting project on the interior of the terminal is completed. He also reported that six bulbs have been stolen from runway lights. Commissioners discussed the need for more security cameras.

Consulting Engineer Dan Clinton did not attend the meeting, but sent information that the airport has received a grant for $130,000 to extend the south apron. Clinton’s report also noted that he is waiting to hear from the contractor regarding a start date for the runway and taxiway lighting project.

The airport has submitted a request for funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The system is currently experiencing backlogs, but when the money arrives, some of it will be used to pay off a loan.

During the public comments period, Larkin Floyd asked commissioners to consider what kind of lease he would have when his present lease expires in four years. Floyd owns and operates Tri-State Airmotive.