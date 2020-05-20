Hangar construction ready to roll

The Carroll County Airport Commission, where all seven commissioners were connected through the Zoom platform, welcomed a new tenant when Walt Kenyon signed a ground lease to build a new hangar. He expects to begin construction within two weeks.

Kenyon logged into the virtual meeting of the CCAC on May 15. He thanked commissioners for working to create the terms of his lease. Kenyon hopes to have his hangar, 70 ft. by 80 ft., completed by the end of August. “I’m looking forward to making a new home here,” he said. Kenyon explained that his plans include a custom door 65 ft. wide.

The CCAC has also been negotiating with another prospect, Chad Doyle, to discuss the possibility of relocating here with a small aviation business. Commissioner Dave Teigen said his most recent contact with Doyle involved a request for re-negotiated contract terms. Doyle wants to set a cap on his share of the cost of the apron connecting a new hangar to the runway. He also asked for clarification on any restrictions if he performs annual aircraft maintenance.

Doyle also asked about using his hangar to store other planes. Since he is now considering reducing the size of his new hangar from 10,000 to 8,000 sq. ft., commissioners did not think he could create much of a conflict, even though he would essentially be competing with the airport. Kenyon suggested adding language to the leases allowing a tenant to store a plane for someone else if the airport does not have vacant hangars.

Commissioners worked on a grant to pay for the cost of the two aprons for the new hangars. That grant would include a new gate for the east side of the airport to reduce the number of vehicles driving across the runway. Another grant will pay for new runway lighting, although bids for that project came back much higher than expected.

Doyle may still decide not to relocate here, but the CCAC has recently signed a new lease for a hangar 40 ft. square. The airport has just acquired this hangar, which had been held in a long-term ground lease at a low rate. The airport will receive $240 per month for the hangar, which required some concrete work and insulation.

In other business:

Airport Manager Michael Pfeifer said aviation fuel is currently cheap, and the airport will be able to make a profit of 80 cents at a $2.99 rate. Pfeifer also called the past weekend “the busiest since I’ve been here,” despite a windy weekend. The airport will not hold a fly-in event this month, although Pfeifer said he hopes to schedule a breakfast fly-in on June 20.

The parking lot in front of the terminal needs to be sealed and repainted, on which commissioners received a bid of $2,000. Teigen suggested waiting until later in the year, after the CCAC has an opportunity to evaluate finances in light of the new leases.

Roofing repair at the terminal cost $1,280, and the airport’s insurance has a $1,000 deductible. Commissioners voted to pay the cost directly, rather than filing a claim for $280 difference.

To receive money under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the commission needs the signature of the county judge.