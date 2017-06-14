Guestatorial: The dark side of pipelines

“We can’t solve problems with the same way of thinking used to create them.” – Albert Einstein

Asking the right questions is the key to sustainable solutions. Einstein said, “If I had an hour to solve a problem I’d spend 55 minutes thinking about the problem, and 5 minutes looking for solutions.” Building pipelines for 100 years of additional greenhouse emissions is suicidal. Ignoring the economic boom of 21st century technologies will bankrupt the U.S. economy. America First is looking more like America Last.

Oil is an addiction

Frackers say, “How are you going to go from point A to point B without filling your tank at the pump?” India has a great answer; by 2030, only electric vehicles will be sold. India is shutting down coal-fired power plants currently providing 70 percent of power, replacing them with Sun by day, Wind at night: free clean energy 24 hours a day.

Japan’s Shinkansen is a 50-year old network of high-speed electric railway lines, a perfectly safe way for mass travel. The new 2015 Maglev trains use magnetic levitation to float over the rails eliminating wheel maintenance, traveling at over 370 miles per hour. Japan solar fields built on abandoned golf courses, electric vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cells are Japan’s green energy future.

Dark money, dark secrets

Kochs’ dark money has been flushed from the shadows. The Kocharachas are now taking credit for obstructing the U.S. government from addressing the climate emergency. They argue government action was “making people’s lives worse rather than better,” as if they care.

Pipelines are unsustainable

Fracking and oil sands operations are remote, concentrated, high-volume, furious extraction of unconventional crude. Transmission pipelines for oil and gas are booming, but most of the crude ends up in giant storage tank farms and even crude oil stationary tankers used as storage tanks. Frackers and investors dream of crude export revenues. Investment bankers get high-fees and Master Limited Partnerships (MLP) control distributions, and are happy to play the game.

Pipelines are built on the cheap

Pipelines are like toll ways. Diamond is a $900 million construction project. Without revenues until crude flows in the line, pipelines are built on the cheap, using cheap pipes and components, and taking every possible shortcut. The work is done by unsupervised third party contractors trying to meet deadlines. Safety promises are easily made and impossible to keep.

Construction claims are false

Horizontal directional drilling, an old idea in use for 80 years, was used as proof pipelines are safe. Diamond claims to have the latest technology to drill away from river bottoms. What could go wrong? In May 2017, HDD was used in the Energy Transfer’s Rover pipeline, drilling under the Tuscarawas River in Ohio. The result was a 5-million-gallon spill of drilling fluids on fragile wetlands, an ecological disaster for decades. No one will remember what Diamond said when millions of gallons of toxic crude “accidentally” destroy rivers and farms.

Diamond’s operational safety claims are false

Plains All-American does not replace leaking pipes to keep the cash-flow running. The high-tech leak detection system used by Texas control center operators, does not prevent leaks, and it does not detect minor leaks. Spills are commonly found by people on the ground calling PAA to shut off the line. The risk of spills increases every day; corrosion is unavoidable using cheap pipes. Diamond has proven to be arrogant, unreliable, and irresponsible.

Diamond will not pay for damages

Diamond is not required to post a bond to pay for damages. PAA has not paid for the May 2015 California spill, with their legal team delaying the proceedings.

What are we waiting for?

Jen Miller, director of Sierra Club Ohio, is calling Ohio EPA to halt construction. She said, “if Rover is already destroying our air, water and land, how can we trust them to build a pipeline that functions properly?”

Diamond has been in Arkansas for three years. I will send U.S. Senator John Boozman a request to halt the line, a clear and present threat, worse than Clean Line.

Dr. Luis Contreras