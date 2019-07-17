Group, including Ballinger, talks strategy to prevent mining operation

The biggest local environmental issue since Save the Ozarks stopped the AEP/SWEPCO high voltage transmission lines is currently playing out regarding a quarry mining operation proposed on more than 600 acres off Rockhouse Road near the Kings River owned by Legacy Mining Co. based in Dexter, Mo.

Some people attending a public meeting July 12 said they are tired of fighting fire after fire, development after development. They are worn down and finding a dearth of young people willing to dedicate time and energy to help preserve their way of life in Carroll County. Is it time to talk about land use regulations in a county where “zoning” traditionally has been a dirty word?

Keels Creek resident Bill King advocates talking about land use regulations. He urged people at the meeting to speak with members of the Quorum Court, which he said needs to start thinking about what negative impacts people are allowed to have on their neighbors.

King, who has been drinking spring water and swimming in Keels Creek since purchasing property in the area 24 years ago, is concerned about the potential impacts of a large mine in the area.

Lin Welford, who was active in fighting the hog factory in the Buffalo River watershed and who works to protect the Kings River, said what is being seen now are the impacts of lax environmental protections.

“We are living in a wonderful, extraordinary place,” Welford said. “People from the outside don’t have anything to lose by destroying the environment.”

Justice of the Peace Harrie Farrow said if the county had land use ordinances, projects like this could be stopped from happening. However, she said, the county has wanted to protect property owners and allow them to use their land as they see fit. She said she understands the beauty of that. But she said she doesn’t think “the intent of rejecting land use ordinances was to allow corporations from out-of-state to come and basically rape our land. If you’d asked every resident in the area if they’d be okay with an ordinance that says that a quarry like the one proposed could not be built here, probably everyone would have agreed.”

She said it’s important to let JPs know how they feel.

After more than two hours of listening to people speak at a public meeting, Sen. Bob Ballinger, who represents the area, said quarry opponents need to keep focused on defeating the quarry and not branching out into other battles like advocating land use regulations. He said that battle will not be won.

“Make this issue about zoning and you will lose,” Ballinger said. “Don’t make it about zoning. Don’t make it about Trump. Sixty percent of the voters in Carroll County supported Trump in the last election. Keep the coalition together. Make it about protecting the Kings River and our community. I would be surprised if this goes through, but we have to keep our eyes on it.”

Ballinger said he came to the meeting to listen and tell people that ADEQ is taking this very seriously. He said if he had known ADEQ wasn’t coming to the meeting, he would have tried to get them there.

“I’m happy to work to get them here,” Ballinger said. “The governor has told them to pay close attention to this.”

John Rankine, who while speaking earlier in the meeting was interrupted by a Trump supporter, had seen photos on Ballinger’s Facebook page of playing with his family in the river. Rankine asked if Ballinger was going to support residents concerned about the proposed quarry. Ballinger said “yes,” but objected to being called an environmentalist.

“I’m not an environmentalist,” Ballinger said. “I’m a Republican.” He said he would like to see someone buy out Legacy Mining and donate the land for preservation. “It doesn’t make sense for them to continue. It would be a terrific hassle for them for a very long time.”

Even with the precedent of the buyout of the C&H hog factory in Mount Judea, Ballinger expressed doubts that the state would step forward to buy the property. But he said the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission “has a lot of money” and already has significant ownership of land in the area.

Ballinger said another possibility would be getting Walmart involved, saying the Walton Family Foundation has a stake in Northwest Arkansas by virtue of developing many bike trails and support for The Nature Conservancy purchase of the 6,000-acre Kings River Preserve.

Dane Schumacher, a resident who was heavily involved early on in the Buffalo hog factory battle, said that quarry opponents are ahead of the game compared to the hog factory because permits have not been issued yet for the quarry. Permits for the hog factory were issued before the public knew about it.

“We are way ahead of the curve compared to the hog farm that was sited in 2013,” Schumacher said. “The wheels are turning. What are the things we can do that will really matter? Get Walmart involved buying out Legacy.

Get as many letters as you can to the governor. Let ADEQ know this is a legitimate group not pursuing a personal political agenda. Make sure to be involved in enforcement and the regulatory process.”