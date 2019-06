The First Christian Church located at 763 Passion Play Rd. is hosting a GriefShare 13 Week session starting July 5 from 2 – 4 p.m. GriefShare is a Bible based non-denominational support group who have lost a loved one no matter how long ago it was. For more information call (479) 253-8925 or (479) 253-8015.

