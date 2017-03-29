Green and commissioners get acquainted; talk events

“Thanks for inviting me to do what I love to do,” Andy Green, events coordinator for the City Advertising and Promotion Commission, told commissioners at the March 23 workshop. Green, who has an extensive background in promoting events, has been on the job for about a month, and began very practically by breaking down the budget commissioners had crafted for events in 2017.

“I want to make sure I’m doing what you have in mind,” he said.

Green pointed out the allotment for Basin Park music series is $45,000. This amount includes seven Dancing in the Park fourth Saturdays, eight Drumming in the Park Saturdays and seven Second Saturday music acts leaving only $11,000 for both the bluegrass and jazz weekends. Also there is $12,000 budgeted for the Folk Festival.

“There is not much to throw around per act,” Green said. “I’m trying to do what you want.” He advised commissioners if they want to raise the bar, they might want to reconsider the budget for bluegrass and jazz.

He added he was “not trying to present a quandary that is unsolvable” because there are good acts he can get. He said he and Executive Director Mike Maloney went to the recent International Folk Alliance in Kansas City and saw 70 artists, and there was great talent there but they might not be known yet outside their dedicated followers.

Green noted the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville has sponsors for its shows, but it is difficult to attract sponsors if you do not have a recent history of success. His goal would be to have most of the 2018 schedule set by autumn so the CAPC can begin long-term promotion, and “find sponsors to share the risk with us.”

Regarding the Folk Festival, commissioners pointed out they had rescheduled it for the first weekend in November, and there was sentiment in town for rebuilding momentum for the event beginning with a better parade. Finance Director Rick Bright commented the festival might need more money for attracting better artists, but Green stated, “I’ll work with what you give me.”

Green also mentioned he has been talking with promoters who could bring acts to the Auditorium. He knows folks who might send acts his way, and said he hopes to could get just one act per year from promoters he knows as a start.

Regarding patrons in Washington and Benton Counties, he said, “They once drove over here, but there are more people over there now.” He said the CAPC should remind folks about the Eureka Springs experience, get people talking about the shows over here.

Commissioner Dustin Duling commented, “I appreciate having a competent person with a plan.”

Maloney said he did not know yet what to expect regarding the Blues Weekend in June. Promoter Charles Ragsdell staged the event last year at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Reserve because of his commitment to their efforts. Commissioners acknowledged locals expect blues acts in town as well, so they were hoping Green could work cooperatively and constructively with Ragsdell to put on music in town that would not compete with events at Turpentine Creek.

Green recognized the goal of his events is to bring in people from out of town who will buy tickets and stay in motels, but added, “If being in the concert business was easy, we’d all be doing it.” He said the CAPC is already marketing Eureka Springs, and the events are just adding a hook to the marketing.

Maloney agreed with Green’s goal of having some of the events for 2018 in place by October because many visitors come to town then, and it would be easy to promote shows to those already here.