Grants available for charitable programs in Carroll County

Nonprofits working in and for the people of Carroll County can go to arcf.org/givingtree beginning on January 10 to apply for Youth Advisory Council Giving Tree Grants through Carroll County Community Foundation.

Spring YAC Grants are for programs that support youth and children and generally range from $100 – $1,000 with applications being reviewed by a grant making committee made up of students and local Foundation board members.

Funding for the program comes from hundreds of Arkansas donors. For more information about the Giving Tree Society visit arcf.org/localgiving. The deadline for applications is Feb. 15.