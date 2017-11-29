Grant money going for greenhouse

Parks Commission Chair Bill Featherstone announced Nov. 21 that the Community Center Foundation received a grant from AT&T to install a 22×64-ft. greenhouse on the Community Center property. Parks Director Justin Huss said he and gardener Tom Beckindorff met with Diane Murphy, president of the CCF board, to discuss how Parks could participate as it was logical that Parks be a partner in some way, so the tentative agreement is for Parks to manage the project unless it becomes a burden on staff.

Parks could use the facility to grow plants for its use and to sell next spring, and parts of the greenhouse could be used for educational or research projects or propagating native plants, according to commissioners.