By Nicky Boyette – Director Justin Huss announced at the Dec. 27 Parks meeting that he has arranged for grant funds from Arkansas Parks & Tourism, originally earmarked for a pathway from Harmon Park to Clear Spring School, to be redirected to another trail or sidewalk project in town.

One possibility would be to use the funds to extend the sidewalk along US 62 further toward the intersection with Hwy. 23 South. However, there would need to be engineering renderings and a $15,000 match, which would be the responsibility of the city.

Another option would be to use the funds for the proposed fitness trail around the perimeter of the Community Center property in which case the Community Center Foundation would have to meet the match and other expenses.

Huss remarked there are layers of responsibility to resolve for each option, and he will report back.