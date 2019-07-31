Governor’s Arts Awards open for nominations

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards with the deadline to nominate a recipient Sept. 6. The annual awards program recognizes individuals, organizations, and businesses for their contributions to the arts in Arkansas. Recipients are nominated by the public then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals.

Nominations are open in the following categories: Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement awards.

To make a nomination or for more information visit the Arkansas Arts Council’s website at arkansasarts.org or contact Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.