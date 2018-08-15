Got room in your home for two houses?

Some magical little houses are looking for a temporary home. During the May production of Willo Mancifoot the Musical, sets created by Marvin Jonason enchanted the audiences, as two houses sat on rotating bases allowing a quick change from a gloomy swamp to cheery Willobee Land.

Valerie Hubbard Damon wrote and illustrated the book that inspired the musical production, and these sets captured the spirit of the play.

“Marvin created something truly wonderful with these sets,” Valerie said. “I couldn’t imagine just breaking them up, so I’ve donated them toward future productions of Willo.”

The sets have been in Larry Mansker’s garage since May, but now he needs the space for a vehicle, so Valerie hopes to find another temporary home for the sets.

The houses will not require any special accommodations, and will take up a space about 8×30 ft. “We’ll take care of all the lifting and transportation,” Valerie said, “and if you later need the space back, we’ll find another place.”

“I was honored to be part of bringing this book to life,” Marvin said. “It was a real challenge to build these sets in modular sections and reassemble them at the Aud.”

Anyone with space to keep these sets can call Valerie at (479) 981-1515.