Editor,

I have received word that Vicki Andert has been named the new CEO of the Eureka Springs Hospital. She has worked hard for several years and will do a good job.

She always has the patients in mind. She would come to our Hospital Guild meetings and give us reports as to where our donations were to be spent.

Good luck, Vicki. You deserve it!

Marge Schoenhofer

Wichita, Kansas