Editor,

I have moved to Prairie Grove, and I love it, but I will always have deep affection for Eureka Springs, the community that helped Suzanne and I make a living and now is providing the same for my son, his family and Levi’s. As a Lyft driver in the Fayetteville area, I am always bragging on our little jewel. I’ll be back often to help Matthew with preventative maintenance and for a spiritual shot in the arm.

Mark Eastburn