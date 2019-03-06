Give it up for Democrats giving it back

The Democratic Party of Carroll County will hold its next meeting at the Carroll Electric Community Room on March 12 with a meet and greet at 6 p.m. Josh Mahoney, the Democratic Candidate for U.S. House District 3 in the 2018 election, will speak.

The DPCC has initiated a “Give Back to the Community” opportunity for members and those interested with donations being accepted for The Merlin Foundation. The Merlin Foundation needs paper products such as paper towels, bath tissue, and Kleenex as well as disinfectant products and $10 Walmart gift cards. Donations can be dropped off at the March 12 meeting or at Keels Creek Winery.