Getting rid of fuel for a fire

Fire Wise USA Coordinator for the Arkansas Forestry Commission, Travis Haile, provided a brief report at Monday’s city council meeting regarding the FireWise program and the benefits Eureka Springs has received from participating since its inception. Haile stated that ESFD has received grant funds over the years to educate residents about cleaning up around wooded areas to mitigate wildfire risks. Haile said cleanup of debris is essential for fuel reduction of a potential fire. More can be found at www.nfpa.org.

