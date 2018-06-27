Get your red, white, and blue ready!

Fourth of July begins early this year down at the parking lot between the Auditorium and the courthouse (where the parade tent will be set up). Submit your best apple pie in the As American as Apple Pie contest from 9 – 10 a.m. with judging beginning at the end of the parade.

The crowning of the Queen and Mr. Firecracker will take place at 9:15 a.m. at the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library as lineup for the parade begins. At 10, the parade will roll down Spring Street with the watermelon seed-spitting contest for kids and adults taking place back at the parade tent afterwards.

For more information call (580) 399-5887.