Get your pluckin’ fingers ready

And don’t forget your stringed instrument! Banjo Rally International is back in Eureka Springs starting Wednesday, Aug. 29 and going through Sept. 1. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned professional, don’t miss this annual gathering for players of all acoustic instruments.

If you aren’t a player but enjoy listening in there will be public shows on Friday and Saturday evening at the Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center’s Forrest Manor Room from 7 – 10 p.m. For a full schedule of events go to www.banjorally.org.

