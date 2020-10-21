Get your Opera fix with alumni

Opera in the Ozarks will kick off its Alumni Recital Series with a socially distanced concert on Sunday, Oct. 25 at Inspiration Point beginning at 2 p.m. at the Opera’s open-air theater. Opera alumni Joel Burcham and Sara Kennedy will perform opera favorites by Verdi, Bizet, and Puccini. There will be a second Alumni Recital concert in November.

Masks are required and tickets for reserved seating are limited. For tickets and more information call Opera in the Ozarks at (479) 253-8595 or visit opera.org.