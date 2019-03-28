Get your hands in the art

Head to Eureka Springs School of the Arts on March 31 for their Spring fundraiser Hands on ESSA and try your hand at various artistic activities. You can sign up for a time slot of the following stations:

Woodcarving with James White and Bill Hinson

Jewelry Making with Katrina Pumphrey

Pottery on the Wheel with Sheri Cunningham & Dawn Graham

Hand building with Clay with Yodi

Coil Pottery with Todd Paden

Woodworking with Doug Stowe

Blacksmithing with Bert Jones (See safety requirements)

Woodturning with The Stateline Woodturners

Community Painting Project with EVERYBODY!

The postcard art sale will have over 50 original pieces of art in mediums of watercolors, oil, acrylic, glass, wood, clay, fiber, and mixed media. The fundraiser is from 3 – 6 p.m.