Eureka Springs Schools have four concerts in the month of December

ES Elementary

Scottie Christmas Program, Grades 2-4: Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium

Little Scotties Christmas Carol Party, Grades K-1: Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at the ESHS Auditorium

ES Middle and Highschool

Band Concert: Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at the ESHS Auditorium

Choir Concert: Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. at the ESHS Auditorium