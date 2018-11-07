Get Folksy this weekend

The 71st Original Ozark Folk Festival kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 7 with the 3rd grade Hedgehoppers taking to the stage at the Auditorium at 6 p.m. Still on the Hill plays at the Aud the next day at 7 p.m. with a show about historic Cane Hill. Roy and Aviva from Ozark Highballers will open the show.

On Saturday, Nov. 10 there will be an Ozark Folk Festival Fair at the Eureka Springs Community Center from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with musicians, storytellers, artisans, workshops, and demonstrations. Music continues in Basin Park from 2 – 5:30 p.m. with Roy and Aviva, Roanoke and Sad Daddy. And finally, headline act Funky Feat will play at 7 p.m. at the Aud. Tickets range from $20 – $40 and are available at www.theaud.org. For more information visit www.ozarkfolkfestival.com.