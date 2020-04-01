George Michael Macy Sept. 7, 1948 – March 24, 2020

George Michael Macy of Eureka Springs, Ark., was born September 7, 1948, in Pittsburg, Kan., to George and Beverly (Kuplen) Turner. George passed away in Fayetteville, Ark., on March 24, 2020 at age 71.

He enjoyed collecting and selling vintage playbills and memorabilia from the early 1900s to 1980s.

George is survived by his spouse Tim Lauer; two brothers Kevin S. Macy and wife, Donna, and Derek S. Macy; several other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father George Turner; mother Beverly Irene (Kuplen) Turner; stepfather Paul Hubert Macy.

No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Flint Street Food Bank, 33 N. Main St, Eureka Springs, AR 72632. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.