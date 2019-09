Genre: ‘Who knows, who cares’

Ben Miller Band tows the line somewhere between country rock, blues, grassroots folk, and a few others. The title is from the about page of their Facebook and their music can’t be put into a single neat box. From washboard rock to soulful slow tunes, no matter the song Ben Miller Band handles the sound with care. It makes their albums a fun, excellently constructed hodge-podge that brings a smile to the face. One can only be sure their live performance is better. Ben Miller Band plays at Chelsea’s this Friday night at 9:30 p.m. and expect to see self-built instruments. They are known for it.

Wednesday, September 18

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Happy Hour, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Drink & Draw, The Lowest Pair, 8:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Jason Leef, Jazz Piano, 6 – 9 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Homeschool Dropouts, 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 19

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Michael Dimitri, 12 – 3 p.m., Whispering Willows, 6 – 9 p.m.

CATHOUSE – Bike Night, Brad & Todd, 7 – 10 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Catherine Reed, Singer/Songwriter, 6 – 9 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – Ladies Night, 3 – 9 p.m.

Friday, September 20

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Steve Jones, 12 – 3 p.m., Jeff Lee, Singer/Songwriter, 6 – 9 p.m.

BREWS – Cody Nielsen,, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE – Chase Carlisle, Acoustic, 8 – 11 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Ben Miller Band, 9:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – DJ and Dancing, 9 p.m.

GRAVEL BAR – Chris Harp, 7 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Cori Jay, 6 – 10 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Karaoke with Stan, 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Jeff Lee, 12 – 3 p.m., and 6 – 9 p.m.

BREWS – Jimmy Wayne Garrett, Blues, 8 p.m.

CATHOUSE – Los Roscoes, Blues, 8 – 11 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Saddle of Southern Darkness, 9:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – DJ and Dancing, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Kenny Ray Jackson and Jackson Gibson, 6 – 9 p.m.

GRAVEL BAR – Party Line Band, Blues/Southern Rock, 7 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Cori Jay, 12 – 4 p.m., Coyote Claw, Blues, 6 – 10 p.m.

RAILWAY WINERY – Arkansas Red, Swing/Jazz guitar, 2 – 4 p.m. (weather permitting)

ROWDY BEAVER – Mark Shields, 7:30 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Steve Zimmerman, 1 p.m., Jason Kinney Band, Americana, 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 22

BALCONY RESTAURANT – Michael Dimitri, 12 – 3 p.m., Sarah Loethen, 5 – 8 p.m.

BREWS – Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

CATHOUSE – Open Mic, 7 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Jason Leef, Jazz Piano, 6 – 9 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Ray, 12 – 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

BREWS – Manouche Jam, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24

CATHOUSE – Los Roscoes, Blues, 5 – 8 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Open Mic, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Happy Hour, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Drink & Draw, Eureka Music Revival, 8:30 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Jason Leef, Jazz Piano, 6 – 9 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – Terri & Brett, 7:30 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Homeschool Dropouts, 8 p.m.