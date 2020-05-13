Fuel tax exorbitant for electric car

Editor,

I am now the very happy owner of an electric car. It’s powerful, quiet and can get 300 miles or more on a full charge. It has no emissions, can’t leak oil and was totally affordable. I unfortunately live in Arkansas, where rather than offering incentives for driving a non-polluting vehicle they penalize you. Because I drive a fully electric car I will be charged $200 a year. This supposedly is to make up for the state’s loss in fuel taxes which currently are 24.5 cents per gallon. If I were to drive my gasoline powered Subaru, I would have to drive almost 25,000 miles a year to have paid $200 in fuel taxes. This is absolutely a penalty for having the audacity to want to help Arkansas and the rest of the planet. Thanks to my Republican representatives.

Mark Eastburn