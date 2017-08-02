From the Farm to town and back again

CAPC Events Coordinator Andy Green told commissioners he and Jon Walker have been strategizing for how better to connect his events three miles west of Beaver with Eureka Springs. Green approached Transit Director Ken Smith about trolleys running shuttle routes between the Farm and town, and Smith was ready to work out a schedule and some details to make it work. Smith said he would charge $700 for the use of Transit vehicles for three days. Routes might run from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Walker spoke to the mutual benefit of cross-promoting his Hillberry event, scheduled for October 12-15, with the Eureka Springs Bluegrass Festival. He knows some of his attendees would stay in town, and the shuttle might make it easier for them. Also attendees could go to town during a lull in the music in the afternoon. He said he had shuttles taking festivalgoers to nearby lakes during recent events.

Walker said this year’s lineup might be the strongest bluegrass lineup anywhere in the country, and suggested a co-branding opportunity with the Bluegrass Festival to get word out about both. He said he would submit a formal request to cover the trolley expense.

He said he wants a music festival that spreads out into the nearby towns.

Maloney acknowledged Green for making the connection with Transit and Smith for supporting the idea. “It will look good to have a Eureka Springs trolley out there,” he observed. Duling added it would also be a chance for visitors from Colorado or wherever to see Eureka Springs for the first time.

Next regular meeting will be Wednesday, August 9, at 6 p.m.