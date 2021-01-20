Friction at CAPC over hiring procedure

New commissioners Melissa Greene and Harry Meyer were introduced and oriented at the City Advertising and Promotion Commission workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 13 where the primary topic was CAPC Special Events coordinator Tracy Johnson’s contract.

In 2020, approaching the end of her two-year contract, Johnson was asked by commissioners if she would consider continuing as Special Events coordinator but in the capacity of an employee due to payroll concerns.

In 2020 Johnson indicated she would be open to becoming an employee, and in January 2021 she continued her duties under direction of Interim-Director Gina Rambo. However, because that role was an addition to the CAPC employee budget, Chair Carol Wright said she, in accordance with the city’s policies and procedures, opened the position up to the public for 30 days, a move not well received by commissioner Greg Moon, Rambo, Johnson, and former commissioner Terry McClung.

Moon, McClung and commissioner Bobbie Foster were of the opinion that their actions in 2020 to approve the 2021 budget and verbally ask Johnson if she would consider employee status, qualified adequately as a hire, negating an open employment position.

Wright said the notes and voice file of that 2020 meeting would be reviewed and considered in the Jan. 20 special meeting. Finance Director Rick Bright indicated through research of those meeting minutes that there was no vote in 2020 to officially hire Johnson.

“If you are being fair, and if you’re being legal, you’re supposed to open it for thirty days,” Wright said. She said she was made aware that Johnson was working on Jan. 6. Wright said she did not anticipate Johnson to be on the payroll in 2021, “for obvious reasons” as the position was still vacant and open for applications.

Johnson and Rambo argued that Rambo had the power to hire Johnson. “Every other department head is in charge of hiring and firing,” Johnson said.

“So, I’m just following what’s always been done,” Rambo stated.

Commissioner Jeff Carter interrupted Rambo saying, “It still falls on this commission to decide. This commission will decide if we want to hire someone or if we don’t.” This was a point of contention among the commissioners and McClung, no longer a commissioner, said, “You’re wrong, Jeff.”

Wright insisted that Johnson would have to apply for the position and fairly compete with the other applicants. Johnson asked why the CAPC was notifying the public of the Special Events position when the Parks Commission just created and filled a position internally without public notification.

Commissioners decided to hold a special meeting to discuss the details of Johnson’s case before any decision will be made regarding the special events position.

The next CAPC is a special meeting and will be Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. in the AUD.