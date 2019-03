Kfresh Radio will launch its “Uniquely Eureka” format this Friday, featuring a mix of adult contemporary music from the 1990s to now. The station streams 24 hours a day on their website, kfresh.fm and owner Keith Parnell invites residents and visitors to come by the station’s studio at 151 W. Van Buren to record a salute to the community that will be on air.

The station will hand out information and giveaways on Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Mardi Gras Day Parade Watch Party at Brews.