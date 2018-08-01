Free Parking

“Are you going to believe me or what you see with your own eyes?” Groucho Marx

Last week, Donald Trump cautioned his supporters (29% of voter age Americans) that they should not believe what they saw and heard; only his words. Irony must be dead; this is the man who lies constantly. He’s told more than 2000 public lies in a mere 19 months into a four-year term. His supporters happily lap his nonsense up at the height of “two scoops.”

As Trump tries to persuade that minority of Americans of his innocence, the wheels of the criminal justice system grind on; one after another confessing their crimes and telling of larger crimes by the international conspirators working to destroy the fabric of the western democracy.

“Was the 2016 election legitimate? It’s now definitely worth asking the question” read a 7/28/2018 LA Times headline; all the signs point to No.

The Nov. 6 election is fewer than 100 days away. The Republicon Congress has refused to protect our elections from treasonous election theft by failing to fund ballot box security. The foundation of our Republic (not to be confused with Republicons) is the Ballot Box. This is where a free society talks to their government officials and servants and votes their approval or disapproval.

Republicons have forgotten or are simply disregarding the tenets of democracy and their oaths to defend and protect the Constitution “from enemies both within and without.” Their only desire is to win. Once they “win” they can’t govern because they come from a place of greed. They allow their inner Golums to overcome their sworn duty to serve the People, instead demanding the People serve them.

One of the GOP’s favorite election theft techniques is voter purging. During the 2014 election cycle, 14 million voters were purged, in 2016, another 16 million voters. Make sure your vote is protected. Keep registration forms in your car to help others register. Contact your Secretary of State and demand safe paper ballots.

Protect your voice. Register. Vote on 11/6/2018.