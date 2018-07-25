Free Parking

Are Americans being brainwashed? The latest Department of Justice indictment charges 12 high-ranking military officers in Russia’s elite cyber-war unit with psychologically manipulating unsuspecting Americans by way of social media trolls and bots.

More than 100 years ago, Ivan Pavlov discovered that with training and reinforcements, you can teach a dog to salivate at the sound of a bell, rather than salivate at the sight of the food itself. After Pavlov’s death, a psychologist named Watson expanded this research to include human experiments, showing that various behaviors can be induced in people in the same way dogs can be trained to salivate at the sound of a bell.

The “bells” rung by the Russian military and Donald Trump are racism, bigotry and misogyny; promising “red meat” of violence and power over others to those who are inclined to violent, deplorable behavior and speech. The “bells” incessantly rung by Fox News are Nazi, white supremacist code words; consequently, we are seeing increasing incidents of white people harassing or murdering people of color, LGBTQ, women, refugees and various immigrants.

The results sought by these destroyers of democracy aren’t just increased violence and chaos; ultimately they want to rob and plunder our treasury and land, then rule by any means. By pulling constitutional threads apart, the fabric of our glorious Melting Pot of the World will soon be in tatters. These traitorous enemies know that people divided cannot fight the true enemy, tyranny.

Tyranny originally meant “illegitimate” and has come to mean “oppressive and cruel” government. We see despotic governments around the world. Who would have ever thought tyranny would come to America? But here it is, wrapped in the flag.

We do not have to sit idly by and accept this progression from democracy to totalitarianism. We still have a few tools left in our constitutional toolbox.

Our main tool is the ballot box. We must protect our rights to vote and to have our votes accurately counted. The Russian-owned GOP won’t protect us, so we must be hyper-vigilant. Check www.voterview.ar-nova.org to make sure you’re registered. Register others! Vote!