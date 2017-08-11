Free Parking

It’s time to consider the unthinkable. Not only is the President of the United States possibly an agent of a foreign hostile government, but others in the GOP knowingly accepted money and propaganda help from the Russians as well. It takes my breath away to write those words. As an American, I’m horrified, terrified and angry.

Since his inauguration, Trump has told almost 1000 lies. Some say he’s simply a pathological liar. Or, is he using KGB propaganda techniques. Chauncey DeVega of Salon writes, “Trump and his apparatchiks (spokespeople) lie about matters both small and large because lying is their strategy: These are not gaffes or errors but rather central features of Trump’s approach to obtaining and expanding political power.”

This particular KGB technique is called the “Firehose of Falsehood.” The idea is to confuse all the issues with continual and contradicting lies. Then Internet bots are used to spread the disinformation until it seems true. It’s like mass hypnosis. All rational thought is extinguished and the only thing left is either cognitive dissonance or blind obedience. Neither bodes well for the fate of our nation.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is leading a team of 16 attorneys with specialized skills at unraveling international criminal activities of mobsters, dictators, terrorists and white collar criminals. Little by little we are learning new and disturbing details about the theft of the 2016 election.

Recently it was reported that Super PACs of both Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan were funded by close friends of Vladimir Putin. These PACs were used in conjunction with the Russian disinformation bot campaigns to win House and Senate seats.

Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was recorded actively seeking Russian help during the time period when Manafort selected Mike Pence as Trump’s running mate. If nothing else, the Trump cabal is brazen; even now, a Russian “friend” of Trump landed in New Jersey within the hour of Trump arriving at the same airport. Meanwhile in Washington, Steve Bannon is coordinating with Russian bots trying to remove McMaster as head of NSA.

Who knows how this will all end? Two Grand Juries are requesting documents and testimony from White House staff and everyone there is hiring at least one lawyer. Mueller’s investigation will give us many answers then it will be up to us, the People, to take the next step. Is this when we stand up to their many lies? Or was T.S. Eliot correct when he said the World ends with a whimper.

Sheri Hanson