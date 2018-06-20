Free Parking

Hey, Bob Ballinger are those your fingerprints on the state’s General Improvement Fund cookie jar?

Bob was in deep financial trouble in 2013, so deep he faced yet another foreclosure on his home. The sad truth is that minimum wage earners can’t afford a two-bedroom apartment anywhere, much less a house.

The problems seem to have begun when Bob lost his day job at a title company because his recurring foreclosures made him a corruption risk, so he went into politics. Now that might seem like a fine, upstanding Christian thing to do, public service and all; but, his new company, Integrity Closing, began showing strange financial transactions that began soon after he entered the legislature.

It seems Legislator Bob opened the doors of his closing company days after he directed $8500 State GIF funds to Ecclesia College. According to public records, Bob made $25,000 from the college over the next two years for what appears to be very little, if any, work.

Even though Integrity Closing seemed to be a moneymaker for cash hungry Bob, he abruptly closed that business in 2015; the same year the kickback scheme was discovered. Ten state Republicon legislators and the president of Ecclesia College have been implicated or arrested/convicted in a federal investigation into their corruption.

No one can fault Bob for wanting to take care of his wife and five children and save his home from foreclosure. Honest legislating is one thing, but directing money from state coffers under false pretenses is considered criminal. According to local news, the whole affair was a criminal enterprise from beginning to end and our State Representative Bob Ballinger was smack dab in the middle of it.

Now Bob wants to be state senator. Really, Bob? Shouldn’t you leave this race to spend more time with your family? That’s what disgraced politicians do when they are found out. It looks like you’ve been found out, Bob. It’s splashed across the newspapers and we know all about what you’ve done.

Voters have a choice. Enough corruption! Vote him out!