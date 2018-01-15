Free Parking

Our country seems to be on the fast track to dictatorship, with Vladimir Putin pulling strings behind the curtain. The Dallas Morning News stated that Senators McConnell, Rubio, McCain and Graham, and Governors Kasich and Walker, are known to have taken Russian money from a US/UK dual citizen. Thanks to the Supreme Court’s Citizen’s United decision, this may not be illegal; but it is dirty.

When did the Republicon Party leaders decide partisan winning was more important than love of country? Lie, cheat and steal is their new party platform. They no longer make any pretense they work for U.S. citizens; they are blatantly stealing everything they can and shredding the last political norms.

Trump’s calls for firing reporters and criminal investigations of his political opponent while declaring he can bend the Justice Department to his will, is against everything on which our country was founded. We fought a revolution to rid ourselves of a king; how can we allow ourselves to fall under the sway of a con man who seeks only to enrich himself and hold himself above the law?

To my total astonishment, Trump’s supporters don’t care that he is assuming dictatorial powers. Even more to my astonishment, rather than rallying around our Constitution and the country, the Republicons are circling the wagons around him. Speaking from both sides of their mouths, they call Trump a moron, incompetent and mentally unfit behind his back, and then lying to our faces, they extol his virtues.

Donald Trump is to have his first official physical exam this week and amazingly, there will be no psychological testing! This is despite the latest bombshell reports that Trump may suffer from mental illness and dementia, with no clue how to perform his duties.

With his control of the nuclear codes, it is imperative that we know if Trump is able to discern whether or not there is a threat to our country or to his ego. So far, it seems that he cares little about protecting the country and cares more than too much about his fragile ego.

The world is holding its collective breath. Will Americans have the courage to maintain our democracy?

Sheri Hanson