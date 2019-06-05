Fracking dirty secrets

Shale oil and gas are the main causes of the climate emergency

The massive floods in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana are described as historical and unprecedented. Flooding will happen again, and it might be worse, due to the new climate. NASA Earth Observatory images show the extent of the devastating flooding.

Ban Fracking

From a climate perspective, shale gas is worse than coal. The real solution to methane emissions is to ban fracking in the U.S. Instead, Donald Trump is going full steam ahead trying to export methane, building $30 billion liquified natural gas (LNG) stations at the Gulf of Mexico.

When Trump went to the Saudi Summit in May 2017, he triggered a naval blockade by the Saudis. At the time it did not make sense, Qatar hosts the largest American military base in the Mideast. Fracking may be the reason behind this move. Qatar is the world’s leading exporter of LNG.

Trump has sold fracking leases on American monuments and federal lands with executive power to approve pipelines, making opposition a criminal offense. In addition to ecocide, the Gulf Coast is eroding and exposed to massive hurricanes. Ignoring climate and geography is inexcusable.

Fracking Secrets

Recent reports on the Permian Basin, where operators are paying to have shale gas taken away, and from other shale plays disclose these surprising secrets.

Why are there millions of abandoned wells?

Drilling an oil well can be done in a few months for around $10 million. Geologists locate sites with oil deposits, but the number of barrels that can be extracted is unknown. Most shale wells have a short productive life, around three years. The choices when production decreases are 1) invest millions to “stimulate” the well, or 2) wait for the price of oil to go up. Most wells are abandoned, ignoring the constant methane emissions.

Why do frackers keep drilling?

Fracking is a tax scam for high-income investors who get unique tax incentives. With fracking, unlike conventional drilling, there are no proven oil reserves, but the depletion allowance continues.

Consider the 1926 depleting allowance, 27.5 percent. “Jed” drills a well at a cost of $100,000. The well produces $1 million worth of oil per year for ten years. Jed takes a $275,000 tax depletion allowance every year. In 10 years, Jed has deducted $2.75 million from his taxable income and made $10,000,000 in oil sales. The $2.75 million is paid by American middle class families.

Counting barrels of oil

Drilling for crude oil releases a mixture of crude oil, water, and methane (along with propane, ethane, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, hydrogen sulfide, and helium, known as natural gas.) Wastewater is highly toxic and corrosive. Methane and the other gases are highly flammable.

Fracking in the Permian is all about oil. Liquids are easy to store and transport. Most operators burn the gases onsite (flaring) or release the gases to the atmosphere (venting). Flaring methane is a source of heat and carbon dioxide, venting methane has 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide within 10 years of release. Over time, methane (CH 4 ), breaks down into carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), and water vapor (H 2 O). Methane has a two-punch deadly warming power.

Freedom, liberty, and equality

Freedom, liberty, and equality are fundamental American values. Fracking and freedom don’t belong together. Why is the U.S. Department of Energy exporting LNG as “Molecules of Freedom?” This is worse than trying to sell clean coal as a sideshow at the 2018 U.N. Convention on Climate Change. The U.S. Economy is at high risk of going up in flames in 2020 with an abundance of Freedom gas.

No pollution, no emissions, and no corruption will be the issues for the 2020 elections.

Stop Burning

Solar, wind, and energy storage systems stop greenhouse gas emissions created when burning fossil fuels. Green energy and storage, improving swiftly in cost and performance, are driving the world’s economy.

Pumped hydro power, ‎compressed air energy storage, ‎solid state batteries, and other energy storage systems for distributed and grid-scale can power the economy. High torque electric vehicles are the best transportation solution.

Dr. Luis Contreras