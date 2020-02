The Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA is hosting an exhibition of works by Eureka Springs artists Cynthia Kresse, Robert Norman, Mark Rademacher and Dave Phillips. A reception for the artists will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4 – 6 p.m. The bank is located at 402 SW A Street in Bentonville and the art will remain on view through mid April.

