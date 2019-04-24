Four approvals, one deferment at HDC

After initially turning down a proposal from Becky Gillette, the Historic District Commission rescinded the rejection and instead deferred a decision on her application.

Gillette owns a property at 298 N. Main St. A two-story structure built on her property was involved in a recently settled lawsuit, Pease v. Cook, Gillette, and the City of Eureka Springs. The ruling in that case requires Gillette to remove the second story, but she can retain the lower level, built into the hillside.

The ruling also allows her to put a roof over the lower floor, and she asked to build a concrete deck with a slight slope over the building. She said this would allow some use of the property, and a conventional sloped roof would have a much higher profile. “This is the best solution with the cards dealt us,” Gillette said.

She said a wooden railing around the deck would match an existing railing on the north side of the house.

Commissioner Marty Cogan asked about having a wooden deck instead of concrete, but Gillette explained that the concrete deck would also serve as a roof, and a wooden deck could not protect the structure below. She also said the owner of the adjacent property wanted the project to proceed as quickly as possible.

Twyla Pease, owner of the Round House, said she has worked toward a resolution of this situation for two years. She opposed a deck at the settlement hearing, and renewed her objection before the HDC. She said a metal roof would not need as much slope as Gillette claimed. A small fence might be required on one side, she said, but not the railing proposed by Gillette.

Commissioners voted 3-1 against the proposal, but then decided to defer a decision so Gillette would not have to file a new application. Chairman Steve Holifield asked about having Building Inspector Bobby Ray attend the next meeting to answer some co-questions. If Ray cannot attend, commissioners may submit questions to him in writing.

After spending almost 45 minutes on Gillette’s request, commissioners needed only a few minutes to approve the remaining applications. Tim Freeman, owner of Wanderoo Lodge at 216 W. Van Buren Ave., received approval for a wooden deck 20×30 ft. A stairway will lead to the ground on the north side, and the railing will match the railing on the existing porch.

At 103 N. Main St., the Basin Park Hotel can build two decks connected by a wooden stairway. The decks will serve as dining areas for an adjacent food truck. The upper deck will measure 6×12 ft., and the lower will be 6×30 ft. The lower deck will span the deep ditch on that side of the road.

At 16 E. Mountain Dr., the commission approved a chain-link fence four feet high behind the house. Jayme Wildeman said the fence would begin at the rear wall of the house and run 250 feet. Chain-link fences are allowed in the back yards of non-historic neighborhoods.

The HDC held a site visit to 25 Amity before the meeting, to consider a Level III request from LeRoy Gorrell to build a new carport. The commission approved a structure 10×16 ft., with a gable roof to match the house. The paint color and the shingles on the gable will also match the house.

The commission will next meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1. Level III applications were due on April 18, and other levels are due by April 25. The May 15 meeting will be rescheduled to May 22.