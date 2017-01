By Nicky Boyette – Chair Ken Ketelsen announced there would be a vacancy on the CAPC since the motion at the Jan. 9 city council meeting to re-nominate Damon Henke did not get a second and was thereby denied. Ketelsen said two people had applied for the seat, former CAPC commissioner Bobbie Foster and former city alderman James DeVito. Commissioner David Mitchell moved to seat Foster. Vote for Foster’s confirmation was 4-0.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print