Forget about your worries and your strife!

Eureka Springs Elementary 4th grade Singing Scotties will bring the jazzy beat of Disney’s The Jungle Book KIDS to the elementary school cafeteria on Tuesday, March 12. Disney’s The Jungle Book KIDS is an adaptation of the Disney of the animated film of the same name.

The production is free to the public and the Scottie Parent Group will run a concession stand from 5 – 6 p.m. to welcome guests. Disney’s The Jungle Book KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. For more information you may contact Mrs. Mann at (479) 253-8704 or donesa.mann@es.12.ar.us.