Eureka Springs Carnegie Library presents “Curiosity & Discovery,” their new science-based and free program for adults starting on Wednesday, March 6 at 5 p.m. The series will be held in the evenings and will include presentations from subject specialists and programs from local experts.

Call (479) 253-8754 or go to the event calendar on eurekalibrary.org to stay tuned in for more information about individual events in the series.