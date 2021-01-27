For crying out loud

Editor,

I cried a river on Inauguration Day for two very different reasons that affect our country.

First, I wept for the grief Trump and his policies have caused – the lost children at the border, poor people with not enough to eat in this rich country, devastation to our beloved Earth, white supremacist mobs at the Capitol, a bad economy, and many people struggling with unemployment.

I also cried out to the hope our new president and the first woman vice president instill in people who love equality and justice. Their inauguration and the musical festivities made me feel we could get over our nightmare.

A New Day? I surely hope so.

Trella Laughlin