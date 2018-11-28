Food truck ordinance challenged

At the Nov. 12 meeting, city council conducted the annual food truck lottery in which three property owners in the US 62- Hwy. 23 South zone applied for the two spots allowed by Ord. 2249, known as the food truck ordinance. The property owner who was not selected was William Reed, owner of the Quilters’ Cottage on US 62.

Reed had been selected in the first two lotteries and had gone to considerable expense to set up a location for the Soup Shack, a food truck he purchased, renovated and installed on his property because he could not find a food truck vendor to operate there.

In his letter to council, Reed stated, “Since I have borrowed and spent about $75,000 to turn an eyesore into an attractive business property, I need your approval to continue operating the business in order to make loan payments and to service customers.”

He told council tourists and locals frequent his Soup Shack, he has passed health inspections, and he considers his business an asset to the community.

Reed asked council to amend the food truck ordinance by either eliminating the annual lottery so he could continue his operation or alter the ordinance to allow additional food trucks in the US 62/Hwy. 23 South zone.

Alderman Melissa Greene claimed Reed’s investment had indeed significantly improved the property and created a respectful business about which she had heard no complaints. She urged council to find a resolution to his dilemma.

Alderman Terry McClung countered, “A deal is a deal… everyone knows the rules.” He pointed out, however, Reed was an owner-operator and his food truck, which McClung commented he frequents regularly, was different from others in town and would be difficult to move. He suggested Reed could apply for a business license because Reed’s was essentially a stand-alone business that he contended fell into a different category.

Alderman Mickey Schneider proposed they simply amend the ordinance to give owner-operators like Reed first option in the lottery. She did not want to see him lose his business. Alderman Tom Buford suggested they let Reed pursue McClung’s idea of getting a business license before they consider amending the ordinance.

McClung said he did not like the idea of amending ordinances for just one person, but contended Reed had grounds for being considered a permanent business. He made the motion to defer any decision at that meeting to give Reed a chance to pursue getting a business license. Vote was unanimous to approve that motion.