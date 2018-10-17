Folk Festival Feat

Finance Director Rick Bright told CAPC commissioners the Folk Festival lineup had been set when the opportunity to book Funky Feat, four members of the legendary band Little Feat, fell into their laps. That meant, however, the budget for the Folk Festival will appear seriously skewed by $15,000. He did point out Funky Feat should draw a crowd and ticket sales will help offset the extra expense.

Commissioner Terry McClung agreed Funky Feat should attract quite a crowd. He said it was a risk well worth taking because Funky Feat is almost a show in itself besides the rest of the entertainment.

Events Coordinator Andy Green said there were funds in the budget from ticket sales at previous shows to help with the expense, and Bright concurred they have funds available if needed. When asked if extra advertising would be needed to get word out, Maloney said, “My fear is minimal.” Commissioner Bobbie Foster commented Little Feat drew very well during their previous appearance at the Auditorium. “My restaurant was crazy busy that weekend,” she said.

Green said he would speak with the Transit Department about setting up a shuttle system for the evening of Saturday, Nov. 10, to help get fans to the show.

Commissioners voted unanimously to leave the budget as it is, which meant no cuts to cover the extra expense.

More information about the Nov. 7-11 Folk Festival is available at eurekasprings.org.