Fly-in scheduled at county airport

With fall flying weather approaching, the members of the Carroll County Airport Commission voted to hold a fly-in event on Sept 19.

The fly-ins had been held frequently, and the CCAC saw these events as good publicity for the airport. The commission and local volunteers would generally prepare a free lunch or breakfast for visiting pilots. Those events have been suspended because of the coronavirus, but commissioners considered this an ideal time to resume the fly-ins.

Because the airport is owned by the county, it must meet all guidelines for public health and safety, including social distancing. If the airport serves food, an attendant will serve, instead of having buffet-style serving. Servers will wear masks and gloves, and diners will be encouraged to sit at outdoor tables. September weather will likely help with that goal.

“I don’t want to make a mistake somewhere and have people complain,” Airport Manager Michael Pfeifer said. He suggested working from a checklist to make sure the airport meets all guidelines. When a notice is sent to pilots, it will include requirements.

Consulting Engineer Dan Clinton told the CCAC that the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics has not received as much tax money as expected from sales of planes and fuel. The CCAC had hoped to receive a grant this month to help pay for paving between new hangars and the runway.

Clinton said the airport can still anticipate receiving those funds and suggested having the airport pay the costs up front and be repaid when the grant arrives. Clinton suggested the same approach for a planned gate to help keep vehicles from driving across the runway on the far side of the airport.

A ground lease has been signed, and the first payment received, for a new hangar for Chad Doyle. Another large new hangar is currently under construction. Walt Kenyon said the large entry door was installed the previous week, and the exterior of the building should be enclosed in the coming week. He said he will not have water and electric on site for a few weeks.

Mower gets a raise

Commissioners increased the hourly pay for a mower from $13 to $15 per hour. Pfeifer said the mower has done a very good job, while staying under budget.