Flowers for Mum

Editor,

Read with interest in Art Attack a concern that the Bridge of Love might possibly “look like an Addams Family Mother’s Day by week’s end.” Au contraire! The Bridge of Love is a Mother’s Day Week celebration to honor the Ladies in your Life. And while the initial (Monday, May 8) set up for the bridge is with ribbons for people to tie their fresh flowers to the bridge, we plan to hang fresh flowers throughout the week. On Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14, the students of Clear Spring School will be holding a fresh flower market, so people who wish to honor their Mothers, Sisters, Daughters, Aunts, Friends…. can do so. Fresh flowers will be available for a donation to CSS to raise funds for their beekeeping project. Thanks go out to Teresa Pelliccio Art, Eureka Zen, and the Loretta Young Foundation, who have donated money to set up the Bridge of Love flower market to benefit the school. Members of the Eureka Springs Pollinator Alliance and the Eureka Downtown Native Plant groups will be assisting in the education and set up of CSS’s hive and native plant garden.

I thank Peggy Kjelgaard, Cné Breaux, Jill Slane, Linda Lewis, KJ Zumwalt and Teresa Pelliccio DeVito for donating time and money and joining forces with me to make the Bridge of Love a reality for the city of Eureka Springs, its residents and visitors. We are creating something uplifting to help promote love and honor the memories of our loved ones. It’s a commUNITY effort that also encourages our youth to grow and learn.

We invite everyone to bring fresh flowers to tie to the bridge at their convenience this week(end). On Sunday, May 14 at 1:30, we ask anyone to join us on the Bridge of Love for a group photo prior to the Mother’s Day Hidden Medicine Concert at The AUD. The day after Mother’s Day, flowers will be removed and any fresh ones will be delivered to the residents of Peachtree Village Assisted Living.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Mother’s Day and fond memories of those who have gone before us.

Ilene Powell