Flags speak volumes

Editor,

As we leave behind a disastrous 2020, we enter into 2021 with hope. But a word of caution – unless we can sew together the lesions that divide our country, it looks to be another challenging year.

On January 6, America and the rest of the world witnessed a most shocking and heartbreaking scene. On a day we should have been celebrating Georgia’s decision to choose a Black and a Jewish senator, Domestic Terrorists invaded our US Capitol and riotous mobs raised the Confederate flag parading it throughout the halls and chambers.

These people are not “patriots” – they are white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

The Confederate flag has never flown inside the US Capitol – not even during the Civil War. And yet this flag, this symbol of hatred and repression, as of today, continues to fly all year long in our Eureka Springs cemetery.

The US went to war against the Confederacy. Why do the Cemetery commissioners still think it is a good idea to display this divisive symbol that magnifies such an ugly chapter in American history? Ask them.

Kathy Attwood