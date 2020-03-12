First suspected case of COVID-19 in Arkansas

At a press conference live streamed March 11 on Facebook, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) announced the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The patient is currently being treated in intensive care isolation at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

The Southeast AR Community College closed after learning that four students were exposed to the patient. Others potentially exposed include hospital staff and visitors.

But ADH Secretary of Health Nate Smith, MD, said there is no evidence that the coronavirus has spread in the community. The state suspects the patient was exposed to the virus on a recent trip out of state, but that has yet to be confirmed. The case is considered presumptive until it is confirmed by the CDC.

Smith said it is likely more cases of COVID-19 will be found in Arkansas. He advises against either overreacting or underreacting.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a public health emergency on March 11. The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 is now a global pandemic. WHO is concerned both about how rapidly COVID-19 is spreading and inadequate resources to combat it.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences HealthNow has begun offering free screenings for all Arkansans who have questions about whether they may have the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To access UAMS HealthNow, go to UAMSHealth.com/healthnow and click on the screening tool. This service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to patients of all ages across the state of Arkansas and can be accessed from a smart phone, tablet, laptop or computer.

Using a screening tool with a series of questions about their symptoms, age, overall health, travel and other potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus, UAMS HealthNow will guide patients regarding next steps, if any. This may include advice to contact their local physician for further evaluation and possible testing.