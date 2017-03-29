First aid for the hospital

Rock Bordelon, CEO of Allegiance Health Management, addressed council about his plan for renovating Eureka Springs Hospital. He said his company had researched the idea of building a new facility, and he has come to realize the best option might be to rebuild the present facility.

The plan he presented would be to move all services from the oldest building and then take it down. It would be rebuilt according to plans yet to be developed, but the end result would be an upgrade that would benefit the city for years to come. He proposed to move some non-critical services off-site temporarily so that patient services would not be interrupted, and upon completion of the project move everything back into place.

Bordelon stated there might be 12 semi-private patient rooms with 24 beds and the opportunity a slightly larger emergency room. All plans were tentative until architects could get to work. He expected the project to cost $6-8 million.

He said Allegiance could help the Hospital Commission seek funding because his company has experience and connections in that arena. The commission would borrow the money and Allegiance would alter its lease commensurate with the loan. Mayor Butch Berry pointed out it would the city that obtained the loan.

Alderman David Mitchell stated ESH still exists because Allegiance took it over. Others came and went, but Allegiance has upgraded the facility and added to its ability to serve the city.

McClung asked who would be responsible for what during preliminary studies, and Bordelon said the Hospital Commission would hire the architects who would bring in engineers for the initial study, which might cost $30,000.

Michael Merry, chair of the Hospital Commission, told council that commissioners had spoken with Bordelon only that afternoon and had not discussed the plan yet. He said his personal feeling was that it was not a bad solution. The commission wants healthcare citizens can count on, and Eureka Springs has that because of Allegiance. He acknowledged the aging facility has its limitations, so it needs an overhaul.

Bordelon added that the hospital could not add to the emergency room, for example, or add patient rooms without the makeover. Mitchell stated in his experience it costs more to renovate than to rebuild, so “new construction is the way to go.” Mitchell moved to endorse the plan for the Hospital Commission to engage with Allegiance to start the process. There was a very loud vote of approval.

Merry told council he would get to work and keep them informed.