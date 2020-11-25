Fire sweeps through homes

Three people lost their homes Wednesday night, Nov. 18, when their apartment building at 565 W. Van Buren caught fire. One of the victims, Regina Smith, said she was awakened by firefighters who rescued her from the burning building.

Smith recalled grabbing as many of her pets as possible to save them from the flames before firefighters pulled her to safety. Smith said that she is so thankful to be alive and said if it would not have been for the firefighters of the Eureka Springs Fire Dept., she would not be alive today. Inspiration Point Fire Department also arrived on scene providing firefighting and rescue services.

Neighbors were awakened from sleep at the sound of sirens and watched the flames move from the apartment building to the vehicles parked in front of the apartment. One neighbor said the cars exploded. At one point the fire crossed US 62 and burned the electrical pole on the opposite side of the road.

After the fire was doused the emergency responders left late Thursday morning leaving behind ashes and rubble. All contents of the apartment were destroyed, but somehow Smith’s car was saved from the fire. Still shaken from the long night, and now without a phone or any basic supplies, Smith drove to the ES Independent to see that a Thank You to the firefighters who saved her life would be public.

Owners of the apartment and longtime residents Tracellen and Paul Kelly opened the Fire Victims Fund at Equity Bank where the community can make donations for the three victims who lost their homes. Tracellen said that one of the victims is a family member who will be moving in with them until he can find a new place to live. The other two victims, Smith and her daughter Goldsmith, have been contacted by the Red Cross offering relief aid, as well as by representatives of ECHO who can provide emergency housing.

Paul Kelly is a carpenter who remodeled the property in 2018/19 in order to create affordable housing for the community. Paul said that he lost all his tools in the fire. Walking in the aftermath of the fire, Paul started to organize the rubble, but pointed to his flatbed trailer burned to the rims which he would have used to clean up the remains. Paul said he was thankful the tenants made it out alive and hopes to be able to get a dumpster soon to start the cleanup process so they can begin rebuilding.

Donations for gently used household items or carpentry tools to aid the victims of this fire can be made by calling Tracellen Kelly at (479) 981-2886.

Cause of the fire is under investigation, and on Thursday, Nov. 19, Carroll County Judge Sam Barr issued a ban on outside burning.