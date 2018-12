Dances of Universal Peace will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 17 Elk at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21. The Dances are simple, moving meditations that involve singing sacred phrases with accompanying movements from the world’s many spiritual traditions. Participation is free of charge.

Contact Rebecca Babbs at (479) 253-8303 or email babbsrebecca@gmail.com for more information.